500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE WBAI opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. 500.com has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 919.95%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 500.com in the third quarter worth $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 500.com by 25.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 500.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 500.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 500.com by 23.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games.

