$7.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.90 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

