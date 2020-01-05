$840.82 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $840.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.94 million and the lowest is $834.70 million. Cimpress reported sales of $825.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NASDAQ:CMPR traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,308. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $73.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22.

In other Cimpress news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Cimpress by 388.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cimpress by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

