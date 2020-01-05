$965.17 Million in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $965.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Five analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $958.70 million. Workday posted sales of $788.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Workday from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $791,581.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.02, for a total value of $1,169,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,962 shares of company stock valued at $82,699,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.44. 1,274,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,893. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of -138.07 and a beta of 1.49. Workday has a 52 week low of $151.06 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

