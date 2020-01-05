A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AMKBY opened at $7.00 on Friday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

