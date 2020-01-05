Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.55.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

