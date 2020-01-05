AC3 Hits Market Capitalization of $369,484.00 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. AC3 has a total market capitalization of $369,484.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 428.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

