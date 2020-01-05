Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $784.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report $784.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $773.20 million and the highest is $827.90 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $743.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 458,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,813. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,531,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,508,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,433,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

