ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.87 Million

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $95.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.10 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $59.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $336.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.11 million to $339.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $496.03 million, with estimates ranging from $417.23 million to $693.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

ACAD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 2,289,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,761. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,768. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

