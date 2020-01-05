ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.42

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.44. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 803 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.