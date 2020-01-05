Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $270.04

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.04 and traded as high as $304.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 134,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.70 million and a PE ratio of 31.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 275.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.