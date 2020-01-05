AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.36 and last traded at $54.78, approximately 3,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AADR)

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

