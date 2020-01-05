AidCoin (AID) One Day Volume Tops $83.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. AidCoin has a market cap of $331,939.00 and $83.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00191072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.01507954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00123657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

