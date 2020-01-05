Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. Air Canada has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

