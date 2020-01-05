Air Canada (TSE:AC) Trading Down 4.3%

Air Canada (TSE:AC) shares fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$46.85 and last traded at C$47.87, 697,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 489,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.21.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total value of C$541,683.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at C$209,458.32. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358 in the last 90 days.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

