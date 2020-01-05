Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $243.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Air Products for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strategic investments in high-return projects, cost-saving through productivity actions, new business deals and acquisitions are expected to drive the company’s results in fiscal 2020. The company is also seeing positive impact of its productivity initiatives. Air Products is expected to gain from additional productivity and cost-improvement programs. Also, the company is committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, Air Products has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings. Its global gases sales are also under pressure. Modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will also hurt the company's EMEA sales.”

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

APD stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $153.63 and a 1-year high of $241.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.