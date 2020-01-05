Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 822,087 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 491,117 shares.The stock last traded at $3.47 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akers Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 136.53% and a negative net margin of 359.43%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

