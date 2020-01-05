Akroma Trading 22% Higher This Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 53% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,313.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.01817718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.