Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,804 shares of company stock valued at $748,409 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 168.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 96.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

