Alison Hill Acquires 3,339 Shares of UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) Stock

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) insider Alison Hill acquired 3,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,447.67 ($11,112.43).

Shares of UTL stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.54. UIL Ltd has a one year low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $215.45 million and a PE ratio of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

About UIL

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

