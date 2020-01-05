Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $187.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Allegiant Travel have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to robust passenger revenues. Solid demand for air travel is leading to higher passenger revenues. Evidently, in the first nine months of 2019, passenger revenues, which account for the bulk of the company's top line, increased 9.4%. Anticipating air-travel demand to remain strong, Allegiant issued bullish earnings per share projections for full-year 2019 and 2020. The company’s initiatives to reward its shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments are encouraging as well. Moderate fuel costs are an added positive. However, high expenses pertaining to salary and benefits are limiting bottom-line growth. Also, the massive capex might be a spoilsport. High-debt levels and capacity overexpansion add to the company's woes.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

ALGT stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

