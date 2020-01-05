Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NCV stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

