Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ALLT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ALLT opened at $8.94 on Friday. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

