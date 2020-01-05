Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.63 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $5,301,580.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

