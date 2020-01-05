Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) Trading Up 11.5%

Altura Mining Ltd (ASX:AJM)’s share price was up 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 13,421,463 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 5,790,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $134.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.11, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Altura Mining (ASX:AJM)

Altura Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining, Lithium Mining, Exploration Services, and Mineral Exploration segments. The company focuses on the construction and development of its 100% owned Pilgangoora Lithium project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

