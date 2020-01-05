Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $17.83 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $824.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Ameresco had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $920,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $109,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 972,257 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,754 shares of company stock worth $1,614,277. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ameresco by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

