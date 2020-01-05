Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMRH stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Ameri has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Get Ameri alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameri by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameri in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameri by 819.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 152,619 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.