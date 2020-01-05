American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $29.09

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $29.09. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 14,006,678 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

