American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

NYSE AXL traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 167,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 236.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 383,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 269,023 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 71,880 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.