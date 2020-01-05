American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Downgraded by Mizuho

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $93.36 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,706,000 after purchasing an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

