American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. Its geographically-diversified operations allow it to avail transmission opportunities with better returns, compared with its single-state utility peers. In the past year, shares of American Electric outperformed its industry's growth. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. Investments required to meet proposed environmental regulations for its Welsh Plant through 2025 can cost an additional $550 million. These additional investments could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.51. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 74,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 360.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 966,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

