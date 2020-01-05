American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.47

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.47 and traded as high as $39.28. American National BankShares shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 205 shares.

AMNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $437.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares during the second quarter worth $3,180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American National BankShares by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

