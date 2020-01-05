Amino Network Market Cap Tops $1.80 Million (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $654,532.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Amino Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.05966596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00024741 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,278,319 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

