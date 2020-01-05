AmonD Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One AmonD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and CPDAX. AmonD has a market cap of $856,738.00 and approximately $128,934.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00188617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.31 or 0.01472634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00122744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,903,377 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, CPDAX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

