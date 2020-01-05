Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Announce $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $1.00. Nordson reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.57.

In other Nordson news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $1,769,262.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.17, for a total transaction of $2,018,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,163 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 163,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

