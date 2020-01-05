Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.90. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

