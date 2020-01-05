Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

