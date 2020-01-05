Analysts Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Michaels Companies reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIK. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Michaels Companies by 1,534.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

