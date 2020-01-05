Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.86. 1,486,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,699. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.70. Ross Stores has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $117.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

