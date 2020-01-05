Analysts Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Visa posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

V stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.60. 4,899,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,724. The company has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $130.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after buying an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after buying an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after buying an additional 1,276,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

