Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadant Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KAI. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Kadant has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $258,158.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $7,988,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kadant by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

