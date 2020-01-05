Analysts Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $28.60

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $192,274.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 176,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.98. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.