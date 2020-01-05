Analysts Set Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $28.78

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $167,159.98. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,885. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

DBX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,690,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,210. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.