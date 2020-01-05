Analysts Set Expectations for Core Laboratories’ FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ABN Amro cut Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

CLB stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.92. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

