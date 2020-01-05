Analyzing FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) & Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FOX and Liberty Braves Group Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 2 0 1 0 1.67 Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 2 0 2.67

FOX presently has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a consensus target price of $36.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Braves Group Series A is more favorable than FOX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FOX and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $11.39 billion 1.97 $1.60 billion N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series A $442.00 million 0.69 $5.00 million N/A N/A

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Liberty Braves Group Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 12.94% 14.30% 7.90% Liberty Braves Group Series A -3.16% -0.07% -0.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of FOX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FOX beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors. It operates FOX News, a national cable news channel; FOX Business, a business news national cable channel; FS1 and FS2 multi-sport national networks; and Big Ten Network. The Television segment acquires, produces, markets, and distributes broadcast network programming. It operates The FOX Network, a national television broadcast network that broadcasts sports programming and entertainment. This segment owns and operates 28 broadcast television stations. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment owns the FOX Studios lot that provides production services, including 15 sound stages, 4 scoring and mixing stages, 2 broadcast studios, theaters, editing bays, and other production facilities in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Fox Corporation operates independently of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as of March 19, 2019.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

