Analyzing Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.43 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Sabre $3.87 billion 1.61 $337.53 million $1.42 16.04

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pintec Technology and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sabre 2 3 4 0 2.22

Sabre has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Sabre 5.89% 30.10% 4.96%

Volatility and Risk

Pintec Technology has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Sabre shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sabre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sabre beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

