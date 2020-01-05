AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will be issuing its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AngioDynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

