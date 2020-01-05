AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AU has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 350,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 97,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

