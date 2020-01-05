ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) shares dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, approximately 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

ANPDF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

