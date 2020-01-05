Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $2.59

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.59. Antero Resources shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 10,843,821 shares traded.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $788.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

